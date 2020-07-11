Apartment List
153 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
31 Units Available
Prentis Park
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
19 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Hodges Manor
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
405 Court Street ^^
405 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2642 sqft
2 BED / 2.5 BATH 19TH CENTURY HOME - 19TH CENTURY HOME. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS. SPACIOUS ROOMS, OFF STREET PARKING - TENANT MUST OBTAIN CITY PARKING PERMIT. SECURITY SYSTEM AT TENANT EXPENSE. FIREPLACES CANNOT BE USED.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4015 Greenway Ct W
4015 Greenway Court West, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4015 Greenway Ct W in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portsmouth
475 Water Street
475 Water Street, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1271 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS W/ BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 2ND BEDROOM, OFFICE OR DEN. BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY UNIT HAS BEEN RECENTLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPETING IN LIVING AREA, BEDROOM & BONUS ROOM.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Breeze
16 Willow Breeze Ct
16 Willow Breeze Court, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1361 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Willow Breeze - Property Id: 312342 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312342 Property Id 312342 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910940)

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifields
4110 Forresthills Drive
4110 Forresthills Drive, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1451 sqft
Location, location, location! This charming Merrifields ranch home is conveniently located near Churchland Park, several Churchland schools, and easy freeway access.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
704 Sawgrass Lane
704 Sawgrass Lane, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely townhome with water view! Nestled in quiet neighborhood, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit. Large master with walk in close, master bath and high ceiling. Large loft/landing area at top of stairs great for den.

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Park View
37 Riverview Avenue
37 Riverview Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! PRISTINE CONDITION AND READY NOW! HARDWOODS IN ENTRY, DINING , KITCHEN & DOWNSTAIRS HALL.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
528 Hampton Place
528 Hampton Place, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Stunning Completely Renovated located in the Old Towne section of Portsmouth Va.This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath unit features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5502 W Norfolk Road
5502 West Norfolk Road, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
857 sqft
Well maintained Churchland ranch style duplex featuring all brick exterior, large backyard, storage shed and washer/dryer. Close proximity to highway 17, 164 & 664. Manageable commute to all local military installations.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
441 Dinwiddie Street
441 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Renovated in 2007, this historic charmer, built in 1890, is in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. Merely minutes to the Naval Medical Center, restaurants, entertainment, museums and ferry to Norfolk.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Prentis Park
1717 Richmond Avenue
1717 Richmond Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Beautiful home that is well maintained. You will love the many upgrades. Smoking and pets are NOT permitted. Home was completely renovated in 2016 to include HVAC and roof. Washer and dryer conveys as is.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
31 Willow Bend Ct
31 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
403 Dinwiddie Street
403 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
826 sqft
Live in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath with living room, kitchen (including all appliances), laundry closet is conveniently located to VA Hospital, restaurants, shopping, etc. Permitted parking on the street only.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Park View
70 Elm Avenue
70 Elm Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath available for immediate possession! Convenient to Portsmouth Naval Hospital, shipyard, interstates and more! You have your own private entrance in front and rear. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
602 North Street
602 North Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Located in Olde Towne, Just short walk to Downtown, Restaurants &, shops! Close to Navy hospital & bases! Renovated & Ready for Tenant!

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
9 Albemarle Street
9 Albemarle Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1768 sqft
Beautifully updated and upgraded Cape Cod style home in the Lynn Shores community.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Shea Terrace
1908 Boston Street
1908 Boston Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1564 sqft
Portsmouth - 1908 Boston Street - Spacious 3bdrm/1bth cape cod. Din area is off the remodeled kitchen. Living room. Office area with built-in shelves. Nice sized bdrm on 2nd floor (could be playroom) w/ deep closet space.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Peachtree
3 Peachtree Court
3 Peachtree Court, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Well maintained Churchland area Townhome offering 2br, 1.5 Baths, fireplace, washer & dryer, sand fenced back yard. Near public transportation lines, schools and interstate highways. Currently occupied but will be available for move in on 6/1/2020.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4829 Wycliff Road
4829 Wycliff Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath Brick ranch with converted garage now family room. Large eat in kitchen and dining room. Updated kitchen and baths. Available 07/07/2020. No Pets. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Park View
51 Elm Avenue
51 Elm Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
51 Elm Avenue Available 05/01/20 51 Elm Avenue - 1 story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot. Hardwood floors with ceiling fans and ample closets. Granite counters in kitchen with clothes washer/ dryer adjacent.

Portsmouth rents increased slightly over the past month

Portsmouth rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portsmouth stand at $791 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Portsmouth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Portsmouth, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Portsmouth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Portsmouth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Portsmouth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Portsmouth's median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Portsmouth's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portsmouth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Portsmouth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

