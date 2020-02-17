All apartments in Portsmouth
Find more places like 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portsmouth, VA
/
27 APPOMATTOX Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

27 APPOMATTOX Avenue

27 Appomattox Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Portsmouth
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

27 Appomattox Avenue, Portsmouth, VA 23702

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
NICE HOME LARGE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN, FRONT PORCH, SUN ROOM INTHE BACK, NEW HVAC SYSTEM, CONVENIENT TO GOLF COURSE AND TIDEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE PLUS SHOPING AND RESTAURANTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have any available units?
27 APPOMATTOX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portsmouth, VA.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have?
Some of 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27 APPOMATTOX Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue does offer parking.
Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have a pool?
No, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd
Portsmouth, VA 23703
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway
Portsmouth, VA 23704
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane
Portsmouth, VA 23703

Similar Pages

Portsmouth 1 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 Bedrooms
Portsmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortsmouth Luxury Places
Portsmouth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Hampton, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edgefield

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University