Home
/
Portsmouth, VA
/
27 APPOMATTOX Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 7
27 APPOMATTOX Avenue
27 Appomattox Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
27 Appomattox Avenue, Portsmouth, VA 23702
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
NICE HOME LARGE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN, FRONT PORCH, SUN ROOM INTHE BACK, NEW HVAC SYSTEM, CONVENIENT TO GOLF COURSE AND TIDEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE PLUS SHOPING AND RESTAURANTS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have any available units?
27 APPOMATTOX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Portsmouth, VA
.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Portsmouth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have?
Some of 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27 APPOMATTOX Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Portsmouth
.
Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue does offer parking.
Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have a pool?
No, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 APPOMATTOX Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
