Last updated June 14 2020

25 Furnished Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Park View
1 Unit Available
73 Elm Street
73 Elm Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
504 sqft
FURNISHED COZY 1-BEDROOM, 1-BATH UPSTAIRS DUPLEX IN AN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. IT OFFERS A LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, UTILITY ROOM & EXTERIOR DECK TO SIT AND RELAX.
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
15 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
Downtown Norfolk
13 Units Available
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$965
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
912 sqft
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,037
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. TIMELESS ELEGANCE, LAVISHLY RESTORED.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
Downtown Norfolk
14 Units Available
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
906 sqft
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,019
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. Signature Style in the City.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$990
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Rockefeller building in a prime downtown location features grand architecture and modern luxuries. Convenient garage parking for all residents, billiards room and rooftop patio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
Downtown Norfolk
8 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
Downtown Norfolk
2 Units Available
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
669 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated November 7 at 06:27pm
Ghent
3 Units Available
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Miars Farm
1 Unit Available
3702 Peppercorn Way
3702 Peppercorn Way, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
1450 sqft
A quiet house 1 Bedroom,1Bath - Property Id: 240213 Plenty space and fresh air. Month to month. Includes all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Portsmouth
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenbrier East
36 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Opening Summer 2020 Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Indian River
23 Units Available
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
East 21st Street Monticello
1 Unit Available
Element at Ghent
111 E 18th St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Element at Ghent apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms apartment homes located in the heart of Norfolk.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Larchmont-Edgewater
1 Unit Available
6309 Hampton Boulevard - A
6309 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1011 sqft
The left unit in this duplex (UNIT A) is ready to move-into immediately. Three bed, 1 bath. Bedrooms are upstairs. Gas and electric are metered separately and paid by the tenant. Tenant will pay a portion of the water. Heat is gas radiator.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Willoughby
1 Unit Available
1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4
1508 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
Nice upstairs unit, furnished. Close to beach, easy access to I-64 and hrbt. Only minutes away from Norfolk Naval base! Low energy bills average about $60 a month, water and sewer paid by management.
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hampton Roads Center
117 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Buckroe Beach
4 Units Available
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1044 sqft
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Northwest Virginia Beach
7 Units Available
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1466 sqft
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
3 Ruby Court
3 Ruby Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1269 sqft
Updated Central w/ Fenced in Backyard - Fully Furnished Single Family Home 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1269 Square Feet Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen, with Breakfast Area and Bar, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
1618 Broadfield Road
1618 Broadfield Road, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1736 sqft
Seasonal rental. Fully furnished. Super cute 2nd floor apartment with screened in porch. If you are staying for a short period of time or a long period of time there is plenty of space for you and your guests.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Ocean View
1 Unit Available
9535 Bay Front Drive
9535 Bay Front Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1219 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED BEAUTY!! This condo is wonderful with all the goodies including garage! Enjoy swimming in the pool, eating in the restaurant, playing tennis and all that the condo it's self has to offer.

June 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Portsmouth rents increased over the past month

Portsmouth rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Portsmouth stand at $790 for a one-bedroom apartment and $950 for a two-bedroom. Portsmouth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Portsmouth, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Portsmouth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Portsmouth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Portsmouth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Portsmouth's median two-bedroom rent of $950 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% increase in Portsmouth.
    • While Portsmouth's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portsmouth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Portsmouth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

