Last updated July 19 2020 at 3:06 AM

1640 Skyline Drive

1640 Skyline Drive · (888) 737-9246
Location

1640 Skyline Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518
Larrymore Lawns

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Well maintained 3 bedroom ranch with updated kitchen including all stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Large bar for easy meals or entertaining. 2 updated bathrooms with custom ceramic tile, laminate flooring in living room with custom paint and accent wall. Large family rooms or use as home office space. Washer & dryer included, security system available at tenant expense.
Large fenced yard, perfect for hosting backyard bbqs or allowing children to play. Super close to NOB and Little Creek bases, shopping, restaurants and Ocean View beaches. Don't wait - call to schedule your showing today! Available 9/1/20. Occupied property - must give 24 hours notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Skyline Drive have any available units?
1640 Skyline Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 1640 Skyline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1640 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 1640 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 Skyline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 1640 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1640 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.
