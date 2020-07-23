1640 Skyline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Well maintained 3 bedroom ranch with updated kitchen including all stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Large bar for easy meals or entertaining. 2 updated bathrooms with custom ceramic tile, laminate flooring in living room with custom paint and accent wall. Large family rooms or use as home office space. Washer & dryer included, security system available at tenant expense.

Large fenced yard, perfect for hosting backyard bbqs or allowing children to play. Super close to NOB and Little Creek bases, shopping, restaurants and Ocean View beaches. Don't wait - call to schedule your showing today! Available 9/1/20. Occupied property - must give 24 hours notice to show.