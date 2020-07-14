The Wainwright Downtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite lobby pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access key fob access online portal

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



USING HISTORIC CHARM WITH MODERN LUXURY. Nestled in the charming Freemason Historic District, vibrant Downtown Norfolk is just a few cobblestone steps away. Thoughtful and premium interior finishes make our apartment homes gleam with stunning modern luxury. Our elaborate menu of enviable amenities brings a whole new meaning to the word upscale.