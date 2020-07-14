All apartments in Norfolk
The Wainwright Downtown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:01 PM

The Wainwright Downtown

229 W Bute Street · (757) 500-5498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 708 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 441 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wainwright Downtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
lobby
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
online portal
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

USING HISTORIC CHARM WITH MODERN LUXURY. Nestled in the charming Freemason Historic District, vibrant Downtown Norfolk is just a few cobblestone steps away. Thoughtful and premium interior finishes make our apartment homes gleam with stunning modern luxury. Our elaborate menu of enviable amenities brings a whole new meaning to the word upscale.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 reservation fee (applied to Security Deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; breed restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: City parking garage and parking lot options available – please contact the leasing office for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Wainwright Downtown have any available units?
The Wainwright Downtown has a unit available for $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does The Wainwright Downtown have?
Some of The Wainwright Downtown's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Wainwright Downtown currently offering any rent specials?
The Wainwright Downtown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Wainwright Downtown pet-friendly?
Yes, The Wainwright Downtown is pet friendly.
Does The Wainwright Downtown offer parking?
No, The Wainwright Downtown does not offer parking.
Does The Wainwright Downtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Wainwright Downtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Wainwright Downtown have a pool?
No, The Wainwright Downtown does not have a pool.
Does The Wainwright Downtown have accessible units?
No, The Wainwright Downtown does not have accessible units.
Does The Wainwright Downtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Wainwright Downtown has units with dishwashers.
