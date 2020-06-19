All apartments in Newport News
Newport News, VA
300 Circuit Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:42 PM

300 Circuit Lane

300 Circuit Lane · (757) 517-2345
Location

300 Circuit Lane, Newport News, VA 23608
Courthouse Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1424 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cats allowed
Spacious End unit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Courthouse Green centrally located offering 1,424 square feet of living space. Large living area, dining room, kitchen with refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Master bedroom with bath. Laundry closet with washer and dryer hookups. Large deck in the back yard with storage shed. Dog friendly. This home is registered in the section 8 housing program.
*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**

*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Circuit Lane have any available units?
300 Circuit Lane has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Circuit Lane have?
Some of 300 Circuit Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Circuit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
300 Circuit Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Circuit Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Circuit Lane is pet friendly.
Does 300 Circuit Lane offer parking?
No, 300 Circuit Lane does not offer parking.
Does 300 Circuit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Circuit Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Circuit Lane have a pool?
No, 300 Circuit Lane does not have a pool.
Does 300 Circuit Lane have accessible units?
No, 300 Circuit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Circuit Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Circuit Lane has units with dishwashers.
