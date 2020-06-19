300 Circuit Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 cats allowed

Spacious End unit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Courthouse Green centrally located offering 1,424 square feet of living space. Large living area, dining room, kitchen with refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Master bedroom with bath. Laundry closet with washer and dryer hookups. Large deck in the back yard with storage shed. Dog friendly. This home is registered in the section 8 housing program.

*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**



*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.