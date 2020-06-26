Rent Calculator
2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:22 PM
2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE
2125 Boxwood Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2125 Boxwood Drive, McLean, VA 22043
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McLean, VA
.
Is 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McLean
.
Does 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2125 BOXWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
