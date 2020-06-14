441 Apartments for rent in McLean, VA with hardwood floors
McLean is home to the Central Intelligence Agency and hence is undoubtedly the most suitable spot in the United States to play a game of Risk.
Right near the nation's capital, McLean, Virginia, has a population of 48,115. It's not just a CIA building, although that's one of the most recognized landmarks in town. There are houses, stores, parks and all that stuff too. You know, the stuff a town needs. One of the downsides to living here is that you have to change your phones about once every month, but other than that, it's a pretty sweet spot to call home. That's actually not true about the phones. It's just a joke. To be serious, McLean's location is superb. West of the Potomac, you have easy access to D.C. and plenty of air to breathe, literally. Oxygen levels are actually higher here thanks to CIA technologies. Again, that's a joke. McLean is a good place to tell jokes.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McLean renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.