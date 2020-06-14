Apartment List
441 Apartments for rent in McLean, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McLean renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
North Central
29 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,618
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
1426 Layman St.
1426 Layman Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1482 sqft
1426 Layman St.

1 Unit Available
8358 Alvord St.
8358 Alvord Street, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
2572 sqft
Charming & Tastefully Trendy Renovated 4BR home in Langley HS pyramid - Private corner lot backing to trees in prime real estate location of sought-after McLean! EYE CANDY merges with ELEGANCE*SWEET RENOVATION*Hundreds of thousands of $$$ in

1 Unit Available
6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE
6528 Chesterfield Avenue, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2633 sqft
Fabulous close-in location for convenient commuting but with plenty of green space on the 1/3 acre lot.

1 Unit Available
6615 IVY HILL DR
6615 Ivy Hill Drive, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Location! Three bedroom single family house in the heart of McLean, with a large, private, fenced-in yard. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, and separate dining room.

1 Unit Available
6923 POPPY DRIVE
6923 Poppy Drive, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1152 sqft
An upgraded 3BR/2FB/1HB home with hardwood floors on main level. 2 gas fireplaces. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen bar that leads out to the carport. Sep. DR with built-in cabs. LR with high ceilings and gas FP.

1 Unit Available
2096 VAN TUYL PLACE
2096 Van Tuyl Place, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1822 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LUXURY BRIGHT END UNIT TH WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, PARK LIKE SETTING, HIGH CEILING , LARGE SIZE BRS, IN LAW S UITE/ OFFICE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, LARGE DECK BACK TO PARKLAND VERY PRIVATE, BASEMENT

1 Unit Available
6315 MORI STREET
6315 Mori Street, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2128 sqft
Light-filled smartly renovated home in mature McLean neighborhood, One light to DC. Enter on wide slate steps to the marble foyer with shoe cabinet tucked in the wall.

1 Unit Available
7917 FALSTAFF RD
7917 Falstaff Road, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
Fabulous reduction on this beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath colonial with large yard in popular McLean Hamlet. Tenants finally gone and place is painted and ready for occupancy. Hardwood floors and main and upper levels, walkout basement.

1 Unit Available
7427 HALLCREST DR
7427 Hallcrest Drive, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This Listing will be available May 1st. No Showings until then. Large brick TH with walkout lower level. Hardwood floors on main level with built in shelves and cabinets in living rm, Large light kitchen, lower level with bedroom and full bath.

1 Unit Available
1410 PATHFINDER LANE
1410 Pathfinder Lane, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1247 sqft
Quiet neighborhood, perfect for a family. McLean metro (silver line) is less than 2 miles away. Close to shopping, restaurants, and less than 3 miles to Tysons Corner Mall. 3 Bed/ 2 Bath.

1 Unit Available
1310 FORESTWOOD DRIVE
1310 Forestwood Drive, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3692 sqft
LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATIONS..! GORGEOUS HOME WITH 6 BDs, 5 1/2 BAs. ELEGANT 2 STORY FOYER. FORMAL DINING& LIVING ROOMS. GRAND ROOM. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN. LARGE RECREATION ROOM OPENS TO PATIO.MASTER BD WITH DEN.

1 Unit Available
1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE
1443 Waggaman Circle, McLean, VA
7 Bedrooms
$10,500
7877 sqft
Elegant New stone and brick construction in quiet st in Salona Village. Lease to own option. Entering the stunning foyer, you are immediately impressed with the stunning finishes.

1 Unit Available
6367 LYNWOOD HILL RD
6367 Lynwood Hill Road, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
Reduced!!!Great location!! 2.5 mi to GW Parkway. Beautiful subdivision. Nice large rooms. Wood floors in foyer, LR, & DR. Family room & office/den on main level Master bedroom w/double walk-in closets, separate shower & soaking tub.

1 Unit Available
7115 WARBLER LANE
7115 Warbler Lane, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2668 sqft
Available immediately! Elegant updated home in Langley High School district. Gracious entry foyer. Huge formal living room w/fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Eat-in kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
2111 GRAYSON PLACE
2111 Grayson Place, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4934 sqft
Gorgeous 5 year young crafstman home in perfect location. Walking distance to West FC Metro. Spacious home with over 5,000 sqft of finished living area! Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels.

1 Unit Available
1408 HARVEST CROSSING DRIVE
1408 Harvest Crossing Drive, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Lovely Spacious 4 br 4.5 ba end unit townhome in the prestigious community of Evans Farm. This spectacular home features a gourmet kitchen hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Fully finished lower level with rec room, den and full bath.

1 Unit Available
1870 KIRBY ROAD
1870 Kirby Road, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,490
7500 sqft
FANTASTIC 5BR/5.

1 Unit Available
7208 VAN NESS COURT
7208 Van Ness Court, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,475
1274 sqft
Price reduction!,$3500 located in sought after Langley pyramid .Remodeled kitchen 2014 newly refinished hardwood flooring main level. Lower level family room with fireplace and bar area .4th BR with bath ,large walk-in closet/1 car garage

1 Unit Available
1624 41ST STREET N
1624 41st Street North, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2384 sqft
1624 41st Street McLean VA 22101. 4BR home located in McLeran is ready to be called home.

1 Unit Available
6650 HAMPTON PARK CT
6650 Hampton Park Court, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Multiyear Lease Available! Perhaps the most prestigious location in the Hamptons, sited on a hill overlook, with the side courtyard near the secluded rear of the community, this elegant end townhome has a large floorplan with approximately 3000 SF.

1 Unit Available
7323 WESTERLY LANE
7323 Westerly Lane, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3360 sqft
Rarely available Renovated, 5 bedrooms all brick house in a quiet no through street. Great Schools, expanded Master Suite and Hardwood floors Main and upper level. Very well maintained
Results within 1 mile of McLean
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
City Guide for McLean, VA

McLean is home to the Central Intelligence Agency and hence is undoubtedly the most suitable spot in the United States to play a game of Risk.

Right near the nation's capital, McLean, Virginia, has a population of 48,115. It's not just a CIA building, although that's one of the most recognized landmarks in town. There are houses, stores, parks and all that stuff too. You know, the stuff a town needs. One of the downsides to living here is that you have to change your phones about once every month, but other than that, it's a pretty sweet spot to call home. That's actually not true about the phones. It's just a joke. To be serious, McLean's location is superb. West of the Potomac, you have easy access to D.C. and plenty of air to breathe, literally. Oxygen levels are actually higher here thanks to CIA technologies. Again, that's a joke. McLean is a good place to tell jokes.

Having trouble with Craigslist McLean? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in McLean, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McLean renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

