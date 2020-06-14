/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
337 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McLean, VA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Central
29 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
854 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 8 at 02:13pm
East Side
4 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1201 FORESTWOOD DRIVE
1201 Forestwood Drive, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
740 sqft
Light filled apartment in lower level walk-out of brick home on quiet cul-de-sac (southern and eastern exposures).
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD
6034 Chesterbrook Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
3648 sqft
Available August 1. Beautiful garden apartment close to DC. Estimated 1,000 sq feet unit. 1.5 miles from Marymount University, 3 Miles from Georgetown University, 3.5 miles from American University, 5 miles from George Washington University and 6.
Results within 1 mile of McLean
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Tysons Central 7
28 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
758 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Tysons Central 7
87 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
779 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Tysons West
51 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
756 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Tysons West
35 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
799 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Central
63 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
838 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Central
49 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
764 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Tysons Central 7
23 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
840 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
North Central
13 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
900 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Falls Church
10 Units Available
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
16 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
768 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
North Central
37 Units Available
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,833
843 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
East Falls Church
1 Unit Available
6908 Fairfax Drive Unit
6908 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
6000 sqft
Newer Home with 1 bedroom and 1 bath Basement apartment for rent Available great for interns,travel Nurses, grad student, contractors, we are 15-20 mins walk to the Clarendon metro stop and on the ART bus line.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
300 S MAPLE AVENUE
300 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
640 sqft
We have a newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent plus utilities. The lease period would be 1 year, consideration would be given to multiple years. This apartment is pretty much in the middle of all the action of downtown Falls Church City.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
1504 LINCOLN WAY
1504 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
628 sqft
Wonderful updated 2nd floor unit in elevator building. Updates include kitchen cabinets, appliances, walk-in shower, laminate floors. Open kitchen and large balcony with courtyard views. Washer & dryer in unit plus great storage closet on balcony.
