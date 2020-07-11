/
apartments with washer dryer
542 Apartments for rent in McLean, VA with washer-dryer
7 Units Available
Tysons East
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
30 Units Available
North Central
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,596
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
14 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
3 Units Available
East Side
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
1 Unit Available
1827 BARBEE STREET
1827 Barbee Street, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1414 sqft
3 Bed Room in Main Level , 2 Full Bathroom in Main Level, 1 Den in the Basement, and Full Shower area in the Basement. Attached Car Port, Convenient McLean location, off Kirby Rd- close to Beltway, Tyson's Corner, Metro and Route 66.
1 Unit Available
1408 HARVEST CROSSING DRIVE
1408 Harvest Crossing Drive, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2500 sqft
Lovely Spacious 4 br 4.5 ba end unit townhome in the prestigious community of Evans Farm. This spectacular home features a gourmet kitchen hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Fully finished lower level with rec room, den and full bath.
1 Unit Available
7737 BRIDLE PATH LN
7737 Bridle Path Lane, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Move-in ready rental in The Hunt waiting for you! 4 bedrooms on the upper level and a spacious lower level with walk-out. Updated kitchen with eat-in area and garage access. Great back yard with deck and screened in porch.
1 Unit Available
1365 NORTHWYCK CT
1365 Northwyck Court, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Tenant Occupied, Appointment Needed! Call LA 4 access ! LUXURY HOME, AVAIL AUGUST 1, $6,500. Beautiful ALL BRICK NV Home, 5BR/4.
1 Unit Available
1205 S HUNTRESS COURT
1205 South Huntress Court, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1000 sqft
Fully remodeled walkout 1 bedroom 1 bath basement for rent. Brand new kitchen and appliances. Washer and Dryer. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. New Paint. Private Living for one or two people in the heart of Mclean.
1 Unit Available
6518 IVY HILL DRIVE
6518 Ivy Hill Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1195 sqft
Location...Location... You will love this awesome home set in the wonderful Chesterbrook Gardens community! This 5 bedroom, 2 full bath brick rambler with one-car garage with many updates.
1 Unit Available
6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD
6034 Chesterbrook Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
3648 sqft
Available August 1. ALL UTILITIES, CABLE and INTERNET INCLUDED!!!! Beautiful garden apartment close to DC. Estimated 1,000 sq feet unit. 1.5 miles from Marymount University, 3 Miles from Georgetown University, 3.
1 Unit Available
6808 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD
6808 Old Chesterbrook Road, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$6,250
5316 sqft
Beautiful colonial with 2 car garage, close-in McLean location, you can walk to McLean HS! Main level features gourmet kitchen with granite counters and cherry cabinets. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, library and dining room.
1 Unit Available
6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT
6885 Mclean Greens Court, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1520 sqft
Fabulous end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms/2 full baths plus 2 half baths in McLean Greens! Kitchen, bathrooms and basement family room all completely remodeled. Hardwood floors extend throughout the main level.
1 Unit Available
2086 GILLEN LANE
2086 Gillen Lane, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1595 sqft
Bright, spacious and well maintained townhouse conveniently located in a cul-de-sac within walking distance of West Falls Church metro.
1 Unit Available
1548 BRUTON COURT
1548 Bruton Court, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1564 sqft
Beautiful and spacious end unit town home located in the sough after Stoneleigh community in downtown McLean. This is a beautiful and spacious three level home with three bedroom, with updated two and a half bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
6803 LUMSDEN STREET
6803 Lumsden Street, McLean, VA
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
8469 sqft
TERRIFIC 2 YEAR OLD CUSTOM BUILT COLONIAL IN MCLEAN. OVER 8,600 SF AND FEATURES 6 BEDROOMS AND 7,55 BATHROOMS.
1 Unit Available
9629 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
9629 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2050 sqft
Excellent Great falls Location. Langley High School Pyramid. Less than 5 Minutes from Tyson Corner Metro silver line Stations. Formal living & Dinning. Cozy Family room with fire place. Kitchen breakfast eating space.
1 Unit Available
2007 WELLFLEET COURT
2007 Wellfleet Court, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Beautiful, classic brick colonial, sited in a quiet cul-de-sac with front porch & 1-car garage. Newly remodeled 2014, newer hardwood floors on main & upper, newer windows, siding, roof, HVAC.
1 Unit Available
6916 CHURCHILL ROAD
6916 Churchill Road, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1300 sqft
BRIGHT, PRIVATE, SPACIOUS! Renovated brick single-family home. 4BR/3.0 BATH.
1 Unit Available
1334 LAWSON LANE
1334 Lawson Lane, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3650 sqft
GORGEOUS SPACIOUS 4-LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE W/ ELEVATOR IN THE HEART OF MCLEAN, NATURAL LIGHTING, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/ BREAKFAST ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOOR ON ALL LEVELS, GRACIOUS STAIRCASE, FIRST LEVEL GUEST SUITE WITH KITCHENETTE.
1 Unit Available
7004 TYNDALE STREET
7004 Tyndale Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2200 sqft
Bright & Cheery 4 BR, 3 Bath, All Brick Detached Home * Nestled Comfortably Between Heart of McLean, Tysons Shopping, Convenient WFC Metro (or Tysons Metro), Cool Eateries, Easy DC Commuting Routes, Dulles or National Airports, Great Falls Park, I
1 Unit Available
6923 POPPY DRIVE
6923 Poppy Drive, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1152 sqft
An upgraded 3BR/2FB/1HB home with hardwood floors on main level. 2 gas fireplaces. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen bar that leads out to the carport. Sep. DR with built-in cabs. LR with high ceilings and gas FP.
1 Unit Available
6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614
6900 Fleetwood Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
1939 sqft
Fabulous two bedroom, 2 bath + den/office in the boutique building, THE SIGNET. 1865 SQ FT WITH 598 SQ FT TERRACE facing west. 3 garage spaces & storage included. So convenient to DC and walking to downtown McLean, yet only minutes to Tysons.
1 Unit Available
6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT
6804 Montivideo Square Court, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great location! Just over a mile to WFC Metro; 1.
