Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

316 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in McLean, VA

Finding an apartment in McLean that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Central
29 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,618
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 8 at 02:13pm
East Side
4 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1060 sqft
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8358 Alvord St.
8358 Alvord Street, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
2572 sqft
Charming & Tastefully Trendy Renovated 4BR home in Langley HS pyramid - Private corner lot backing to trees in prime real estate location of sought-after McLean! EYE CANDY merges with ELEGANCE*SWEET RENOVATION*Hundreds of thousands of $$$ in

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1426 Layman St.
1426 Layman Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1482 sqft
1426 Layman St.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1709 GREAT FALLS STREET
1709 Great Falls Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1670 sqft
Great rental home, in convent location! Close to downtown McLean, parks, Tysons Corner, Routes 123, 66 and 495. Four levels, with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7305 ELDORADO STREET
7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1638 sqft
Lovely HALLCREST HEIGHTS, 3 Bedroom + Den or 4th Bedroom; 3.5 Bath Townhouse w/ 1 Reserved Prkg Space & 1 Additional Space, *Avail July 1, 2020.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6515 IVY HILL DRIVE
6515 Ivy Hill Drive, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1110 sqft
Unfurnished or Furnished 2 Br 1 bath, short or long term o.k. Parking on street. Pets o.k. case by case with pet fee. $1900 unfurnished plus utilities, $2200 furnished. This is a 2 bedroom English Basement apartment. Owner/agent.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6367 LYNWOOD HILL RD
6367 Lynwood Hill Road, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
Reduced!!!Great location!! 2.5 mi to GW Parkway. Beautiful subdivision. Nice large rooms. Wood floors in foyer, LR, & DR. Family room & office/den on main level Master bedroom w/double walk-in closets, separate shower & soaking tub.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD
6034 Chesterbrook Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
3648 sqft
Available August 1. Beautiful garden apartment close to DC. Estimated 1,000 sq feet unit. 1.5 miles from Marymount University, 3 Miles from Georgetown University, 3.5 miles from American University, 5 miles from George Washington University and 6.

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1624 41ST STREET N
1624 41st Street North, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2384 sqft
1624 41st Street McLean VA 22101. 4BR home located in McLeran is ready to be called home.
Results within 1 mile of McLean
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Tysons West
52 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
16 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Tysons Central 7
88 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1226 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
North Central
13 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
Tysons West
35 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,513
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Central
64 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
North Central
50 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,635
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Tysons Central 7
23 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,761
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Falls Church
10 Units Available
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,359
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,911
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
City Guide for McLean, VA

McLean is home to the Central Intelligence Agency and hence is undoubtedly the most suitable spot in the United States to play a game of Risk.

Right near the nation's capital, McLean, Virginia, has a population of 48,115. It's not just a CIA building, although that's one of the most recognized landmarks in town. There are houses, stores, parks and all that stuff too. You know, the stuff a town needs. One of the downsides to living here is that you have to change your phones about once every month, but other than that, it's a pretty sweet spot to call home. That's actually not true about the phones. It's just a joke. To be serious, McLean's location is superb. West of the Potomac, you have easy access to D.C. and plenty of air to breathe, literally. Oxygen levels are actually higher here thanks to CIA technologies. Again, that's a joke. McLean is a good place to tell jokes.

Having trouble with Craigslist McLean? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in McLean, VA

Finding an apartment in McLean that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

