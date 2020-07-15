128 Studio Apartments for rent in McLean, VA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
North Central
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,579
605 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7601 LEWINSVILLE RD #304
7601 Lewinsville Road, McLean, VA
Studio
$3,650
conveniently located Tysons corner luxury offices can be leased from 200SF up to 1500SF at $30 triple net. Furnished or unfurnished, shot term leases accepted.
Results within 1 mile of McLean
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,339
509 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
North Central
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,551
617 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,517
562 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
54 Units Available
North Central
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,680
556 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
24 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,743
503 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
31 Units Available
Tysons West
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
114 FAIRFAX ST E
114 North Fairfax Street, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$4,649
Renovations to be completed by September 2016. Units to be delivered with bathroom, lighting, and HVAC.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
116 FAIRFAX ST E #114
116 East Fairfax Street, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$3,441
Renovations to be completed by September 2016. Units to be delivered with bathroom, lighting, and HVAC.
Results within 5 miles of McLean
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
27 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,450
574 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
Arlington Heights
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,470
530 sqft
Welcome to Dominion, a modern, high rise apartment community located minutes from Ballston, Washington, DC, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,695
526 sqft
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
57 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Bluemont
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,963
624 sqft
A smaller community with ample amenities. On-site resident lounge, game room, fitness studio and package locker system. Large windows, spacious floor plans and ample privacy. In an urban area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
10 Units Available
Woodley Park
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
534 sqft
Experience life in the leafy Woodley Park neighborhood. Public transit access is nearby, with the Metro just a block away. Enjoy spacious apartments, complete with hardwood floors and a recently renovated kitchen.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
37 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
28 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,621
673 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,375
559 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
30 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,066
477 sqft
Rooftop pool and sundeck, floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art fitness center. Modern kitchen design with stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Easy access to Rosslyn Metro station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Cleveland Park
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,456
497 sqft
Newly renovated with high-end interior features. Delight in designer plank floors and detailed backsplashes before taking advantage of the clubhouse, pool table or 24-hour gym. Internet access throughout the community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
37 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,711
533 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 12:13 AM
28 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,789
597 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcLean 3 BedroomsMcLean Accessible ApartmentsMcLean Apartments with BalconyMcLean Apartments with GarageMcLean Apartments with GymMcLean Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcLean Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMcLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with PoolMcLean Apartments with Washer-DryerMcLean Dog Friendly ApartmentsMcLean Furnished ApartmentsMcLean Luxury PlacesMcLean Pet Friendly PlacesMcLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD