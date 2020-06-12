/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
285 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in McLean, VA
$
16 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
North Central
28 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614
6900 Fleetwood Road, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
1939 sqft
Fabulous two bedroom, 2 bath + den/office in the boutique building, THE SIGNET. 1865 SQ FT WITH 598 SQ FT TERRACE facing west. 3 garage spaces & storage included. So convenient to DC and walking to downtown McLean, yet only minutes to Tysons.
$
North Central
37 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
$
Tysons West
54 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
North Central
64 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
$
North Central
49 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Tysons Central 7
24 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
$
Tysons West
39 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
$
Tysons Central 7
83 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1226 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Falls Church
16 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
$
Tysons Central 7
32 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1313 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
$
North Central
37 Units Available
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
North Central
12 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
North Central
1 Unit Available
8380 GREENSBORO DR #617
8380 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1132 sqft
This updated two bedrooms and two Bathrooms unit is available immediately.
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1601 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1601 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
GREAT NEW PRICE FOR ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE BUILDING!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo also has a spacious BALCONY that BACKS TO WOODS & CITY. Located in the GATES OF MCLEAN.
West Side
1 Unit Available
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.
North Central
1 Unit Available
8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8340 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1077 sqft
Newly renovated apartment in prestigious McLean, close to Tysons Corner in secure, gated community. Exclusive, highly rated schools (Spring Hill Elementary, Longfellow Middle and McLean High).
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7024 METROPOLITAN PLACE
7024 Metropolitan Place, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
7024 Metrpolitan Place FAlls Church VA 22043. Spacious 2 BR/2.5 Bath Townhouse style condo, only steps to West Falls Church Metro. Desirable Open Concept Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Two Masters with deep walk-in closets, tray ceilings.
West Side
1 Unit Available
1581 LEEDS CASTLE
1581 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1468 sqft
Sunny 2 BR/2 BA (on each floor) in heart of Tysons Corner (Westwood Village). Cherry floors in LR/DR, stainless steel appliances, gas FP, deck, walk-out to patio, MB jacuzzi plus shower ,full-size washer/dryer, rec room on LL.
