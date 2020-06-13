555 Apartments for rent in McLean, VA with balcony
McLean is home to the Central Intelligence Agency and hence is undoubtedly the most suitable spot in the United States to play a game of Risk.
Right near the nation's capital, McLean, Virginia, has a population of 48,115. It's not just a CIA building, although that's one of the most recognized landmarks in town. There are houses, stores, parks and all that stuff too. You know, the stuff a town needs. One of the downsides to living here is that you have to change your phones about once every month, but other than that, it's a pretty sweet spot to call home. That's actually not true about the phones. It's just a joke. To be serious, McLean's location is superb. West of the Potomac, you have easy access to D.C. and plenty of air to breathe, literally. Oxygen levels are actually higher here thanks to CIA technologies. Again, that's a joke. McLean is a good place to tell jokes.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for McLean renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.