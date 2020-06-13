Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

555 Apartments for rent in McLean, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tysons East
8 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
North Central
28 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,619
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,773
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,446
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 8 at 02:13pm
East Side
4 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1060 sqft
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6707 WEMBERLY WAY
6707 Wemberly Way, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautiful Home on almost 1 Acre Lot located in Sought After Langley Forest Neighborhood. Walk into 2-story foyer that leads to Spacious floor plan. Gorgeous living Room with formal Fireplace & Magnificent Volume Ceiling with Collar-Tie Beams.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1426 Layman St.
1426 Layman Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1482 sqft
1426 Layman St.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8358 Alvord St.
8358 Alvord Street, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
2572 sqft
Charming & Tastefully Trendy Renovated 4BR home in Langley HS pyramid - Private corner lot backing to trees in prime real estate location of sought-after McLean! EYE CANDY merges with ELEGANCE*SWEET RENOVATION*Hundreds of thousands of $$$ in

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6504 DIVINE ST
6504 Divine Street, McLean, VA
8 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spectacular family home w/ the LOCATION you want -- the SPACE you need in nearly 7000 sq ft! 8BRs, 6BAs, McLean Schools, CLOSE to D.C.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1111 KENSINGTON ROAD
1111 Kensington Road, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3365 sqft
Quality build all brick, four story, luxury townhome with elevator serving all levels. Gourmet Kitchen, granite counters, sub zero refrigerator, gas cook-top. 4 Fireplaces. Family Room with eating area off the Kitchen. 2 wet bars.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614
6900 Fleetwood Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
1939 sqft
Fabulous two bedroom, 2 bath + den/office in the boutique building, THE SIGNET. 1865 SQ FT WITH 598 SQ FT TERRACE facing west. 3 garage spaces & storage included. So convenient to DC and walking to downtown McLean, yet only minutes to Tysons.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT
7333 Lewinsville Park Court, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2464 sqft
Beautiful, 3-level large town home well-located in McLean. +2,400 sq ft. Walk to Silver Line Metro and minutes from shops. Renovated and updated! Private landscaped brick patio for relaxing/BBQing. Spacious rooms with large closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9629 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
9629 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
Excellent Great falls Location. Langley High School Pyramid. Less than 5 Minutes from Tyson Corner Metro silver line Stations. Formal living & Dinning. Cozy Family room with fire place. Kitchen breakfast eating space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2096 VAN TUYL PLACE
2096 Van Tuyl Place, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1822 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LUXURY BRIGHT END UNIT TH WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, PARK LIKE SETTING, HIGH CEILING , LARGE SIZE BRS, IN LAW S UITE/ OFFICE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, LARGE DECK BACK TO PARKLAND VERY PRIVATE, BASEMENT

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7737 BRIDLE PATH LN
7737 Bridle Path Lane, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Move-in ready rental in The Hunt waiting for you! 4 bedrooms on the upper level and a spacious lower level with walk-out. Updated kitchen with eat-in area and garage access. Great back yard with deck and screened in porch.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6315 MORI STREET
6315 Mori Street, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2128 sqft
Light-filled smartly renovated home in mature McLean neighborhood, One light to DC. Enter on wide slate steps to the marble foyer with shoe cabinet tucked in the wall.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7305 ELDORADO STREET
7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1638 sqft
Lovely HALLCREST HEIGHTS, 3 Bedroom + Den or 4th Bedroom; 3.5 Bath Townhouse w/ 1 Reserved Prkg Space & 1 Additional Space, *Avail July 1, 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT
6804 Montivideo Square Court, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great location! Just over a mile to WFC Metro; 1.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1310 FORESTWOOD DRIVE
1310 Forestwood Drive, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3692 sqft
LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATIONS..! GORGEOUS HOME WITH 6 BDs, 5 1/2 BAs. ELEGANT 2 STORY FOYER. FORMAL DINING& LIVING ROOMS. GRAND ROOM. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN. LARGE RECREATION ROOM OPENS TO PATIO.MASTER BD WITH DEN.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7115 WARBLER LANE
7115 Warbler Lane, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2668 sqft
Available immediately! Elegant updated home in Langley High School district. Gracious entry foyer. Huge formal living room w/fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Eat-in kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2111 GRAYSON PLACE
2111 Grayson Place, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4934 sqft
Gorgeous 5 year young crafstman home in perfect location. Walking distance to West FC Metro. Spacious home with over 5,000 sqft of finished living area! Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1332 ELSINORE AVE
1332 Elsinore Avenue, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms, eat in updated kitchen, hardwoods, fenced backyard, deck. Fresh paint throughout, Completely renovated and new Professional landscaping. New Pella windows CLOSE TO PUBLIC BUS AND METRO

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1372 NORTHWYCK COURT
1372 Northwyck Court, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
4180 sqft
***Please follow CDC guidelines.*** The property is currently vacant ready for new tenants. Location! Location! Vienna & Tyson at your door. Ready for new tenants. Immaculately maintained McLean home in the heart of Tysons Corner.

1 of 107

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1583 MADDUX LANE
1583 Maddux Lane, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
5635 sqft
Stunning Colonial home**Breathtaking view**Great for Entertaining **Expanded three levels with newer elevator ** Never rented before**6 Bedrooms with 6 ensuite bathrooms plus 2 additional bathrooms and 2 Dens in the basement** Gorgeous Master suite

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD
6034 Chesterbrook Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
3648 sqft
Available August 1. Beautiful garden apartment close to DC. Estimated 1,000 sq feet unit. 1.5 miles from Marymount University, 3 Miles from Georgetown University, 3.5 miles from American University, 5 miles from George Washington University and 6.
City Guide for McLean, VA

McLean is home to the Central Intelligence Agency and hence is undoubtedly the most suitable spot in the United States to play a game of Risk.

Right near the nation's capital, McLean, Virginia, has a population of 48,115. It's not just a CIA building, although that's one of the most recognized landmarks in town. There are houses, stores, parks and all that stuff too. You know, the stuff a town needs. One of the downsides to living here is that you have to change your phones about once every month, but other than that, it's a pretty sweet spot to call home. That's actually not true about the phones. It's just a joke. To be serious, McLean's location is superb. West of the Potomac, you have easy access to D.C. and plenty of air to breathe, literally. Oxygen levels are actually higher here thanks to CIA technologies. Again, that's a joke. McLean is a good place to tell jokes.

Having trouble with Craigslist McLean? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in McLean, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for McLean renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

