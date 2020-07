Ovation at Park Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub extra storage ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court business center car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Whether experimental, monumental or sentimental, firsts are significant. Firsts are progress. Elusive and exciting, firsts are worthy of an ovation. So we’ve given you one. Welcome to Ovation, Tysons’ first high-rise apartment community. With carefully crafted communal spaces and stylish apartment residences, we set the stage for ordinary moments to become extraordinary ones.