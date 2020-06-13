/
accessible apartments
286 Accessible Apartments for rent in McLean, VA
17 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
North Central
28 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,619
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,773
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,446
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of McLean
Falls Church
15 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Tysons Central 7
30 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Tysons West
52 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1601 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1601 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
GREAT NEW PRICE FOR ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE BUILDING!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo also has a spacious BALCONY that BACKS TO WOODS & CITY. Located in the GATES OF MCLEAN.
Results within 5 miles of McLean
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,348
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Clarendon - Courthouse
14 Units Available
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1302 sqft
Come home to granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and your own patio or balcony. Dog and cat friendly. Sleek, modern and convenient, with a Walk Score of 95.
Ballston - Virginia Square
28 Units Available
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,750
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
903 sqft
Excellent location for commuting. On-site amenities include a golf and multi-sport simulator, game room, concierge and fitness center. Pool available. Homes offer eco-friendly upgrades, ice snow quartz countertops and private balconies.
Buckingham
33 Units Available
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,585
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1098 sqft
Urban living with modern comforts. Proximity to Ballston Common Mall and the Ballston Metro place you within minutes of entertainment. Stunning interiors with stainless steel appliances and unique hardwood flooring.
14 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,904
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Ballston - Virginia Square
26 Units Available
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,900
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1035 sqft
Luxury community with valet concierge, on-site lounge, bar and restaurant. Walking distance from grocery stores and retail. Easy access to the Orange Metro line and Capital Bikeshare station.
Chevy Chase-DC
22 Units Available
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,861
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,981
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$3,305
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,442
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Cleveland Park
28 Units Available
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
37 Units Available
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,020
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1039 sqft
Rooftop pool and sundeck, floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art fitness center. Modern kitchen design with stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Easy access to Rosslyn Metro station.
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
10 Units Available
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$2,010
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,044
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1258 sqft
Perfect spot to live in the heart of Bethesda next to the Bethesda Theater. Stylish apartments with elegant amenities like granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and relaxing courtyard.
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
10 Units Available
The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,227
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,557
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1252 sqft
High-rise community with granite counters and in-unit W/D. Close to Metro, restaurants and entertainment. Pet-friendly, elevator, clubhouse and concierge. On plateau with city views near Arlington Blvd.
