furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM
253 Furnished Apartments for rent in McLean, VA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Tysons East
9 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
6515 IVY HILL DRIVE
6515 Ivy Hill Drive, McLean, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1110 sqft
Unfurnished or Furnished 2 Br 1 bath, short or long term o.k. Parking on street. Pets o.k. case by case with pet fee. $1900 unfurnished plus utilities, $2200 furnished. This is a 2 bedroom English Basement apartment. Owner/agent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
7601 LEWINSVILLE RD #304
7601 Lewinsville Road, McLean, VA
Studio
$3,650
conveniently located Tysons corner luxury offices can be leased from 200SF up to 1500SF at $30 triple net. Furnished or unfurnished, shot term leases accepted.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1201 FORESTWOOD DRIVE
1201 Forestwood Drive, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
740 sqft
Light filled apartment in lower level walk-out of brick home on quiet cul-de-sac (southern and eastern exposures).
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1870 KIRBY ROAD
1870 Kirby Road, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,490
7500 sqft
FANTASTIC 5BR/5.
Results within 1 mile of McLean
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Central
64 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1227 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
North Central
50 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,635
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1550 Spring Gate Dr
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1272 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top floor, sun filled 3 BD, 2BA condo in McLean - Property Id: 287027 Beautiful top floor condo in Tysons Corner area with 3 bedrooms, 2 spacious full baths. All bedroom has walk in closet.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Falls Church
1 Unit Available
6630 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD
6630 Williamsburg Boulevard, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1580 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a partially furnished &completely remodeled single family home just 1 mile from the metro! True chef's kitchen, renovated bath, hardwood floors, sun filled family room addition & main level laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1506 PENNYCRESS LANE
1506 Pennycress Lane, Wolf Trap, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2294 sqft
Available for RENT July 1st, 2020. furnished walk out basement level apartment, 750 sq ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchenette, washer/dryer, separate entrance.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Central
1 Unit Available
1539 LINCOLN WAY
1539 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
762 sqft
Beautiful big one bedroom apartment in heart of Tysons Corner. Fully furnished. Walking distance to Harris teeter and biggest Whole Food in east coast. 10-15 walk to metro. Including two parking spaces, one is reserved.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
7924 STABLE WAY
7924 Stable Way, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
A private, furnished end unit town home in a wooded socially distant setting! Warm, inviting, and FURNISHED, this 1/BR, 1/BA home has a lot of space and storage. Main Level has hardwood floors, 1/BR, and 1/BA.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Central
1 Unit Available
8231 CRESTWOOD HEIGHTS DR
8231 Crestwood Heights Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,770
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished apartment homes. Everything you need to move-in. Ovation at Park Crest features beautiful apartment homes with walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and much more.
Results within 5 miles of McLean
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,615
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,969
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,708
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1225 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Rosslyn
43 Units Available
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,016
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1046 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Highland
21 Units Available
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,875
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
911 sqft
Enjoy living in a park-like atmosphere with views of DC skyline. Across the river from Georgetown and close to the Metro, the location is convenient and the amenities just right: patio/balcony, parking, courtyard, pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
39 Units Available
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,016
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1039 sqft
Rooftop pool and sundeck, floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art fitness center. Modern kitchen design with stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Easy access to Rosslyn Metro station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
8 Units Available
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1019 sqft
Conveniently located near Silver, Orange and Blue Metro lines. In-unit amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Fitness center, courtyard and covered parking on site.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Cleveland Park
14 Units Available
The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,388
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
612 sqft
The Parkway is located in Rock Creek Park, within walking distance of the Metro station and downtown. Units offer on-site laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
Cleveland Park
17 Units Available
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,681
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1225 sqft
Want included utilities? Look no further than Cleveland House Apartments in Washington, D.C. Offers pet-friendly one-and two-bedroom apartments with high-ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of windows. Walk to Woodley Park and Connecticut Avenue.
