Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar dog park fire pit hot tub internet cafe media room package receiving

The Beacon of Groveton features distinctive amenities for your comfort and luxe studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Alexandria, VA. Head outside to find shopping, dining and every convenience at your doorstep or hop on the complimentary metro shuttle to explore Old Town Alexandria and all the DC Metro area has to offer.