All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE

12241 Stockton Tees Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12241 Stockton Tees Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
What a wonderful place to call home! Conveniently located for commuters. Pefect condition! Hardwoods all 3 levels, nice private lot, large rooms, big owners suite with luxury bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE have any available units?
12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE have?
Some of 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE offer parking?
No, 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE have a pool?
No, 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE have accessible units?
No, 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12241 STOCKTON TEES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia