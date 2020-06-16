All apartments in Arlington
970 N POTOMAC STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:28 PM

970 N POTOMAC STREET

970 North Potomac Street · (703) 485-1290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

970 North Potomac Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Madison Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Prepare to fall in love with this charming 3 bed/1.5 bath home located in coveted Madison Manor. The sunny, impeccably maintained interior features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, which was just refinished and sparkles like new! The main level is also highlighted by arched entryways, a well-appointed kitchen with a brand new microwave, built-in shelving & a cozy, welcoming fireplace. A sizeable, unfinished lower level and an additional crawl space upstairs provide ample storage space throughout the home. Numerous windows throughout make the home bright and sunny- all windows are brand new!Spend time outdoors in the custom screened-in porch off the living room, or convenient main-level access to the fully fenced backyard with patio. Also, enjoy quick access to all that Arlington has to offer! East Falls Church metro is only a mile away and just minutes to I-66, 495, and multiple shopping centers. The home was professionally cleaned following the previous tenant's move-out, all carpet was removed from the home and all of the hardwood flooring throughout was refinished. Shows beautifully! Additional photos coming soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 N POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
970 N POTOMAC STREET has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 N POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 970 N POTOMAC STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 N POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
970 N POTOMAC STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 N POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 970 N POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 970 N POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
No, 970 N POTOMAC STREET does not offer parking.
Does 970 N POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 N POTOMAC STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 N POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 970 N POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 970 N POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 970 N POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 970 N POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 N POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.
