970 N POTOMAC STREET

Prepare to fall in love with this charming 3 bed/1.5 bath home located in coveted Madison Manor. The sunny, impeccably maintained interior features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, which was just refinished and sparkles like new! The main level is also highlighted by arched entryways, a well-appointed kitchen with a brand new microwave, built-in shelving & a cozy, welcoming fireplace. A sizeable, unfinished lower level and an additional crawl space upstairs provide ample storage space throughout the home. Numerous windows throughout make the home bright and sunny- all windows are brand new!Spend time outdoors in the custom screened-in porch off the living room, or convenient main-level access to the fully fenced backyard with patio. Also, enjoy quick access to all that Arlington has to offer! East Falls Church metro is only a mile away and just minutes to I-66, 495, and multiple shopping centers. The home was professionally cleaned following the previous tenant's move-out, all carpet was removed from the home and all of the hardwood flooring throughout was refinished. Shows beautifully! Additional photos coming soon