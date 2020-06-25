949 South Scott Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Columbia Court 2 bedroom 2.5 bath available in vibrant Arlington Community - JUST LISTED!! - Beautifully renovated Columbia Court 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condominium located in the "Urban Village" of Columbia Pike in Arlington.



2 Level Condo

2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms

Lease Term: 1 Year



Conveniently located! One stoplight to DC & I-395! Very short distance to major bus

line. Just over a mile to Pentagon Row shopping and dinning!

One block to recreational park (Towers Park) with Tennis, playground, dog park & more.



- Large Master Bedroom with tons of closet space and a private bath with double sinks & whirlpool tub!

- 2nd Bedroom also includes a large closet and full bathroom.

- Front loading washer & dryer.

- Updated spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter & cabinet space, and breakfast bar.

- Family room is spacious and bright with large sliding glass door to large fenced patio.

- Wood burning fireplace.

- Hardwood floors in most of condo except for MBR.

- Half bath is on main level.



Condo has one designated parking space. Water and trash removal are included. Tenant, however,

will be responsible for electricity.



(RLNE3123695)