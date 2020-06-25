949 South Scott Street

Amenities
Columbia Court 2 bedroom 2.5 bath available in vibrant Arlington Community - JUST LISTED!! - Beautifully renovated Columbia Court 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condominium located in the "Urban Village" of Columbia Pike in Arlington.
2 Level Condo
2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms
Lease Term: 1 Year
Conveniently located! One stoplight to DC & I-395! Very short distance to major bus
line. Just over a mile to Pentagon Row shopping and dinning!
One block to recreational park (Towers Park) with Tennis, playground, dog park & more.
- Large Master Bedroom with tons of closet space and a private bath with double sinks & whirlpool tub!
- 2nd Bedroom also includes a large closet and full bathroom.
- Front loading washer & dryer.
- Updated spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter & cabinet space, and breakfast bar.
- Family room is spacious and bright with large sliding glass door to large fenced patio.
- Wood burning fireplace.
- Hardwood floors in most of condo except for MBR.
- Half bath is on main level.
Condo has one designated parking space. Water and trash removal are included. Tenant, however,
will be responsible for electricity.
(RLNE3123695)