Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

949 South Scott Street

Location

949 South Scott Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Columbia Court 2 bedroom 2.5 bath available in vibrant Arlington Community - JUST LISTED!! - Beautifully renovated Columbia Court 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condominium located in the "Urban Village" of Columbia Pike in Arlington.

2 Level Condo
2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms
Lease Term: 1 Year

Conveniently located! One stoplight to DC & I-395! Very short distance to major bus
line. Just over a mile to Pentagon Row shopping and dinning!
One block to recreational park (Towers Park) with Tennis, playground, dog park & more.

- Large Master Bedroom with tons of closet space and a private bath with double sinks & whirlpool tub!
- 2nd Bedroom also includes a large closet and full bathroom.
- Front loading washer & dryer.
- Updated spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter & cabinet space, and breakfast bar.
- Family room is spacious and bright with large sliding glass door to large fenced patio.
- Wood burning fireplace.
- Hardwood floors in most of condo except for MBR.
- Half bath is on main level.

Condo has one designated parking space. Water and trash removal are included. Tenant, however,
will be responsible for electricity.

(RLNE3123695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 South Scott Street have any available units?
949 South Scott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 South Scott Street have?
Some of 949 South Scott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 South Scott Street currently offering any rent specials?
949 South Scott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 South Scott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 South Scott Street is pet friendly.
Does 949 South Scott Street offer parking?
Yes, 949 South Scott Street offers parking.
Does 949 South Scott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 949 South Scott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 South Scott Street have a pool?
Yes, 949 South Scott Street has a pool.
Does 949 South Scott Street have accessible units?
No, 949 South Scott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 949 South Scott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 South Scott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
