888 N QUINCY STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage

NEW PRICE! Premier Corner unit at Residences at Liberty Center, with a great view to DC! This beautifully maintained unit offers a contemporary, clean and well planned floor plan, with kitchen open to dining & living areas. Spacious kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances and ample cabinets. Master bedroom with his and her closets, and master bath with double sink vanity, shower and soaking tub. One car garage parking and storage space. Amenities include 24/7 concierge, fitness center, roof top swimming pool and deck, club room. Fantastic location, just 2 blocks to Ballston MU Station, walk to great restaurants, shops and library. Visit http://www.residencesatlibertycenter.com/ for more information on the community.