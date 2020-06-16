All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 888 N QUINCY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
888 N QUINCY STREET
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:21 PM

888 N QUINCY STREET

888 North Quincy Street · (917) 324-4704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ballston - Virginia Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

888 North Quincy Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1902 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
NEW PRICE! Premier Corner unit at Residences at Liberty Center, with a great view to DC! This beautifully maintained unit offers a contemporary, clean and well planned floor plan, with kitchen open to dining & living areas. Spacious kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances and ample cabinets. Master bedroom with his and her closets, and master bath with double sink vanity, shower and soaking tub. One car garage parking and storage space. Amenities include 24/7 concierge, fitness center, roof top swimming pool and deck, club room. Fantastic location, just 2 blocks to Ballston MU Station, walk to great restaurants, shops and library. Visit http://www.residencesatlibertycenter.com/ for more information on the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 N QUINCY STREET have any available units?
888 N QUINCY STREET has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 N QUINCY STREET have?
Some of 888 N QUINCY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 N QUINCY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
888 N QUINCY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 N QUINCY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 888 N QUINCY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 888 N QUINCY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 888 N QUINCY STREET does offer parking.
Does 888 N QUINCY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 N QUINCY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 N QUINCY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 888 N QUINCY STREET has a pool.
Does 888 N QUINCY STREET have accessible units?
No, 888 N QUINCY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 888 N QUINCY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 N QUINCY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 888 N QUINCY STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St
Arlington, VA 22209
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity