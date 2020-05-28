All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:21 PM

880 N POLLARD STREET

880 North Pollard Street · (866) 987-3937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

880 North Pollard Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
Condo unit located in heart of Ballston (Arlington, VA) .The unit is a corner unit on the 3rd floor with: *1-large bedroom with walk-in closet *den that can be used as second bedroom or office * balcony *kitchen with stainless steel appliances *open floor dining and living room *1 spacious bathroom *full size washer and dryer in unit. *1 underground parking space *space optimized for plenty of storage Condo facilities come with: *club room with fireplace for entertainment *computer lab *conference room *gym *billiard room *TV lounge *two outdoor patios with gas grills. Located within minute walking distance to both Ballston & VA Square Metro, and various Arlington Bus Stops. Located within minutes to various bars & restaurants such as Rustico, First Down, World of Beer, Ruz Uz, hot-pot, Hunan Gate, Peri-Peri Nandos, PF Changs, etc. 1 metro stop or 5 min to Clarendon and 2 stops to Court House with many other restaurants/bars. Around many other amenities such as pet store, Gold's Gym, CVS, newly renovated to be Ballston Mall, Giant, Harris teeter, Capitals ice-rink (where they practice), etc. Unit can come partially furnished. Minimum lease of 6 months but ideally one year. When you do request a live tour please ensure social distancing is maintained and a mask is worn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 N POLLARD STREET have any available units?
880 N POLLARD STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 N POLLARD STREET have?
Some of 880 N POLLARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 N POLLARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
880 N POLLARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 N POLLARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 N POLLARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 880 N POLLARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 880 N POLLARD STREET offers parking.
Does 880 N POLLARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 880 N POLLARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 N POLLARD STREET have a pool?
No, 880 N POLLARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 880 N POLLARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 880 N POLLARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 880 N POLLARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 N POLLARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
