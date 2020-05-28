880 N POLLARD STREET

Amenities

Condo unit located in heart of Ballston (Arlington, VA) .The unit is a corner unit on the 3rd floor with: *1-large bedroom with walk-in closet *den that can be used as second bedroom or office * balcony *kitchen with stainless steel appliances *open floor dining and living room *1 spacious bathroom *full size washer and dryer in unit. *1 underground parking space *space optimized for plenty of storage Condo facilities come with: *club room with fireplace for entertainment *computer lab *conference room *gym *billiard room *TV lounge *two outdoor patios with gas grills. Located within minute walking distance to both Ballston & VA Square Metro, and various Arlington Bus Stops. Located within minutes to various bars & restaurants such as Rustico, First Down, World of Beer, Ruz Uz, hot-pot, Hunan Gate, Peri-Peri Nandos, PF Changs, etc. 1 metro stop or 5 min to Clarendon and 2 stops to Court House with many other restaurants/bars. Around many other amenities such as pet store, Gold's Gym, CVS, newly renovated to be Ballston Mall, Giant, Harris teeter, Capitals ice-rink (where they practice), etc. Unit can come partially furnished. Minimum lease of 6 months but ideally one year. When you do request a live tour please ensure social distancing is maintained and a mask is worn.