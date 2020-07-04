All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:19 AM

805 20TH STREET S

805 20th St S · No Longer Available
Location

805 20th St S, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Ideal for home business (lawyer, accountant, architect, doctor, photographer, artist, startup company, office, studio, etc). Zoned residential, so must be a home office (live/work space). PRIME Location only 5 blocks to 2 Metro's: Pentagon City & Crystal City. Near everything: upscale shops, restaurants, Whole Foods, airport, Amazon HQ2, DC. Huge open floor plan on 1st floor with 10' ceilings, new luxury vinyl plank floor and new HVAC - perfect for home business, family room or recreation room. 2nd floor with refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen with all new appliances and renovated bathroom. Full lower level storage area with washer/dryer and new HVAC. Abundant off-street parking. Fully fenced large back yard with manicured lawn. Professional lawn mowing provided by landlord. APPLY ONLINE: https://arlingtonrealty.appfolio.com/listings/detail/87e352eb-c5cf-4629-9b9a-6a2129a39b03

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 20TH STREET S have any available units?
805 20TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 20TH STREET S have?
Some of 805 20TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 20TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
805 20TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 20TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 805 20TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 805 20TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 805 20TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 805 20TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 20TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 20TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 805 20TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 805 20TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 805 20TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 805 20TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 20TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

