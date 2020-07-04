805 20TH STREET S

Amenities

Ideal for home business (lawyer, accountant, architect, doctor, photographer, artist, startup company, office, studio, etc). Zoned residential, so must be a home office (live/work space). PRIME Location only 5 blocks to 2 Metro's: Pentagon City & Crystal City. Near everything: upscale shops, restaurants, Whole Foods, airport, Amazon HQ2, DC. Huge open floor plan on 1st floor with 10' ceilings, new luxury vinyl plank floor and new HVAC - perfect for home business, family room or recreation room. 2nd floor with refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen with all new appliances and renovated bathroom. Full lower level storage area with washer/dryer and new HVAC. Abundant off-street parking. Fully fenced large back yard with manicured lawn. Professional lawn mowing provided by landlord. APPLY ONLINE: https://arlingtonrealty.appfolio.com/listings/detail/87e352eb-c5cf-4629-9b9a-6a2129a39b03