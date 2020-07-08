All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

739 20TH STREET S

739 20th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

739 20th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Lower level apartment in detached house right in the heart of Pentagon/Crystal CityThis lower level 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment has 1,250 square feet and is in a new construction and never lived in before. It has a large kitchen with island, laundry, spacious rooms (with proper egress) and closets with plank flooring throughout. The bathroom has a large shower and double vanity. The unit is private with a separate entrance. The apartment is separately metered with gas heat, gas cooking, and a tankless water heater. Being that it is new construction, literally everything is brand new! Some features include - Large kitchen with island, Completely separate entrance and utilities, Large tile bathroom with double vanity and shower, private Laundry, Tankless water heater, Plank flooring throughout, Pets allowed. Home will be finished by the end of May for immediate move in. Central location is perfect for commuters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 20TH STREET S have any available units?
739 20TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 20TH STREET S have?
Some of 739 20TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 20TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
739 20TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 20TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 739 20TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 739 20TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 739 20TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 739 20TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 739 20TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 20TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 739 20TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 739 20TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 739 20TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 739 20TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 20TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

