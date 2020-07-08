739 20TH STREET S

Amenities

Lower level apartment in detached house right in the heart of Pentagon/Crystal CityThis lower level 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment has 1,250 square feet and is in a new construction and never lived in before. It has a large kitchen with island, laundry, spacious rooms (with proper egress) and closets with plank flooring throughout. The bathroom has a large shower and double vanity. The unit is private with a separate entrance. The apartment is separately metered with gas heat, gas cooking, and a tankless water heater. Being that it is new construction, literally everything is brand new! Some features include - Large kitchen with island, Completely separate entrance and utilities, Large tile bathroom with double vanity and shower, private Laundry, Tankless water heater, Plank flooring throughout, Pets allowed. Home will be finished by the end of May for immediate move in. Central location is perfect for commuters.