6315 22ND STREET N

Lovely, spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5bath Home in great Arlington neighborhood. Location, Location Location! .2 miles to the EFC Metro Station. The main level has been freshly painted and features wood floors in living areas, an ensuite master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, new carpet in bedrooms, a large living room with wood burning fireplace, separate dining room and kitchen. The upper level has 2 large bedrooms and 1 full bath. The lower level has a finished rec room, a half bath and a large laundry room. The back yard is fully fenced. Oversized one car garage plus 2 driveway parking spots. NO Cats, Dogs accepted on a case by case basis