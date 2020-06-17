All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:32 PM

6315 22ND STREET N

Location

6315 22nd Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lovely, spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5bath Home in great Arlington neighborhood. Location, Location Location! .2 miles to the EFC Metro Station. The main level has been freshly painted and features wood floors in living areas, an ensuite master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, new carpet in bedrooms, a large living room with wood burning fireplace, separate dining room and kitchen. The upper level has 2 large bedrooms and 1 full bath. The lower level has a finished rec room, a half bath and a large laundry room. The back yard is fully fenced. Oversized one car garage plus 2 driveway parking spots. NO Cats, Dogs accepted on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 22ND STREET N have any available units?
6315 22ND STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 22ND STREET N have?
Some of 6315 22ND STREET N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 22ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6315 22ND STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 22ND STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6315 22ND STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 6315 22ND STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 6315 22ND STREET N offers parking.
Does 6315 22ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 22ND STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 22ND STREET N have a pool?
No, 6315 22ND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6315 22ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6315 22ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 22ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 22ND STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
