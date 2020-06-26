626 15TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Fantastic Location -Corner Brick Townhouse across the street from Pentagon City Metro, Costco, Mattress Warehouse, Best Buy, Marshalls, California Pizza Kitchen, Chevys & Many more Restaurants & Shops. etc. Master Bedroom is very large w/ a walk-in closet & master bathroom. Lots of light! Living Room is huge with a wood fireplace! Wonderful eat-in Kitchen. Separate laundry room w/ full size washer and full size dryer. Lots of closet space and separate storage closet on lower patio. This condo has 2 patios. Wonderful Swimming pool in the community. Parking space #26 and 1 "reserved space" Come and see.