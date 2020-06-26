All apartments in Arlington
626 15TH STREET S

626 15th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

626 15th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Fantastic Location -Corner Brick Townhouse across the street from Pentagon City Metro, Costco, Mattress Warehouse, Best Buy, Marshalls, California Pizza Kitchen, Chevys & Many more Restaurants & Shops. etc. Master Bedroom is very large w/ a walk-in closet & master bathroom. Lots of light! Living Room is huge with a wood fireplace! Wonderful eat-in Kitchen. Separate laundry room w/ full size washer and full size dryer. Lots of closet space and separate storage closet on lower patio. This condo has 2 patios. Wonderful Swimming pool in the community. Parking space #26 and 1 "reserved space" Come and see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 15TH STREET S have any available units?
626 15TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 15TH STREET S have?
Some of 626 15TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 15TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
626 15TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 15TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 626 15TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 626 15TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 626 15TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 626 15TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 15TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 15TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 626 15TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 626 15TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 626 15TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 626 15TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 15TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
