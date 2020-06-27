6234 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Upgraded charming Cape Cod in GREAT LOCATION. New cabinet and appliances in the kitchen. Updated second bathroom. Less than 10 minutes walking distance to East Falls Church Metro! Bus stop next to the house. Close to a lot of restaurants, running/biking trail and parks nearby. BRIGHT Living Room and Bay Window. Dining Room and Kitchen with Side Entrance. 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath on the Upper Level AND 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath on the Main Level. Large Lower Level with 2 Rec. Rooms and laundry area with half bath. Large Back Yard with new storage shed!