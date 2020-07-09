5707 25TH ROAD N

Amenities

Charming Cape Cod in fantastic North Arlington neighborhood with spacious backyard. Leave your car at home and walk a few blocks down tree lined streets to a TON of coffee shops and restaurants within a mile or less - Starbucks, District Taco, Misomen, Sushi Zen, Harris Teeter & Safeway only minutes away! Great commuter route along Lee Hwy with plentiful transit options: E. Falls Church metro (1.3 miles), several direct buses (no transfer!) to Ballston and Rosslyn. Terrific value with FIVE bedrooms and three full baths, hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, garage, spacious backyard, washer/dryer, off street parking, sun porch, and plenty of storage space in unfinished basement. Lawn service INCLUDED with rent! This home is a blank canvas - make it your own! Short term leases (6 mo+) considered; longer term preferred. See the 3D Matterport tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N2ioBS8sZZt Video virtual tour at https://youtu.be/xiFpZVoNJOE