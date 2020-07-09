All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5707 25TH ROAD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5707 25TH ROAD N
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

5707 25TH ROAD N

5707 25th Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5707 25th Road North, Arlington, VA 22207
Leeway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Charming Cape Cod in fantastic North Arlington neighborhood with spacious backyard. Leave your car at home and walk a few blocks down tree lined streets to a TON of coffee shops and restaurants within a mile or less - Starbucks, District Taco, Misomen, Sushi Zen, Harris Teeter & Safeway only minutes away! Great commuter route along Lee Hwy with plentiful transit options: E. Falls Church metro (1.3 miles), several direct buses (no transfer!) to Ballston and Rosslyn. Terrific value with FIVE bedrooms and three full baths, hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, garage, spacious backyard, washer/dryer, off street parking, sun porch, and plenty of storage space in unfinished basement. Lawn service INCLUDED with rent! This home is a blank canvas - make it your own! Short term leases (6 mo+) considered; longer term preferred. See the 3D Matterport tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N2ioBS8sZZt Video virtual tour at https://youtu.be/xiFpZVoNJOE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 25TH ROAD N have any available units?
5707 25TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 25TH ROAD N have?
Some of 5707 25TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 25TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
5707 25TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 25TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 5707 25TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5707 25TH ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 5707 25TH ROAD N offers parking.
Does 5707 25TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 25TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 25TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 5707 25TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 5707 25TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 5707 25TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 25TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 25TH ROAD N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University