All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4527 11TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4527 11TH STREET N
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

4527 11TH STREET N

4527 11th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ballston - Virginia Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4527 11th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy end unit 2-BR 2-Bath TH just a short walk from Ballston Metro. Master BR has a loft for additional space. Sizable storage area in attic next to loft. Other bedroom has the balcony. Main level has laminate floors while bedrooms including loft are carpeted. Private fenced patio off of dining room. Photos taken 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 11TH STREET N have any available units?
4527 11TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4527 11TH STREET N have?
Some of 4527 11TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 11TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4527 11TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 11TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4527 11TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4527 11TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 4527 11TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4527 11TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4527 11TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 11TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4527 11TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4527 11TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4527 11TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 11TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4527 11TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University