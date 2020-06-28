4527 11TH STREET N

4527 11th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201 Ballston - Virginia Square
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy end unit 2-BR 2-Bath TH just a short walk from Ballston Metro. Master BR has a loft for additional space. Sizable storage area in attic next to loft. Other bedroom has the balcony. Main level has laminate floors while bedrooms including loft are carpeted. Private fenced patio off of dining room. Photos taken 2015.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
