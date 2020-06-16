4215 VACATION LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Old world charm meets today in this fully remodeled unique and spacious over 2,000 sq. ft. Vacation Lane "cottage". You will not find another home in Arlington like this! From the moment you walk into the living room with its 20+ ft. vaulted ceiling w/original beams & massive wood-burning fireplace, you know you're in a special home. Originally built in the 1930s as one of the original 7 Vacation Lane country cottages, this airy 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home has every modern convenience you should expect! Open kitchen/dining with quartz countertop bar, LG stainless appliances, all new white cabinets. Sparkling new bathrooms with oversized quartz vanities and high-end tile. Main level MBR w/en-suite bathroom offers flexibility rarely found. Walk-out basement w/recessed lighting throughout, massive family room, full 4th bedroom and large remodeled bathroom, perfect for guests, an au-pair/nanny or a teenager! Ample entertaining space whether in the screened in porch or brand new deck off of the kitchen w/new stone firepit. Huge storage/laundry room with top-of-the-line new LG washer/dryer. New HVAC. One-car garage as well as ample street parking. Walk to Taylor ES or new Dorothy Hamm MS, Lee Heights shops/Starbucks just blocks away, nature/hiking trails and the 3Y bus (direct to Farragut/McPherson Sq. stations). One light to DC via Spout Run to GW Parkway. This house offers the perfect combination of old meets new in one of the most walkable and accessible parts of N. Arlington!~