4215 VACATION LANE
4215 VACATION LANE

4215 North Vacation Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4215 North Vacation Lane, Arlington, VA 22207
Donaldson Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Old world charm meets today in this fully remodeled unique and spacious over 2,000 sq. ft. Vacation Lane "cottage". You will not find another home in Arlington like this! From the moment you walk into the living room with its 20+ ft. vaulted ceiling w/original beams & massive wood-burning fireplace, you know you're in a special home. Originally built in the 1930s as one of the original 7 Vacation Lane country cottages, this airy 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home has every modern convenience you should expect! Open kitchen/dining with quartz countertop bar, LG stainless appliances, all new white cabinets. Sparkling new bathrooms with oversized quartz vanities and high-end tile. Main level MBR w/en-suite bathroom offers flexibility rarely found. Walk-out basement w/recessed lighting throughout, massive family room, full 4th bedroom and large remodeled bathroom, perfect for guests, an au-pair/nanny or a teenager! Ample entertaining space whether in the screened in porch or brand new deck off of the kitchen w/new stone firepit. Huge storage/laundry room with top-of-the-line new LG washer/dryer. New HVAC. One-car garage as well as ample street parking. Walk to Taylor ES or new Dorothy Hamm MS, Lee Heights shops/Starbucks just blocks away, nature/hiking trails and the 3Y bus (direct to Farragut/McPherson Sq. stations). One light to DC via Spout Run to GW Parkway. This house offers the perfect combination of old meets new in one of the most walkable and accessible parts of N. Arlington!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 VACATION LANE have any available units?
4215 VACATION LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 VACATION LANE have?
Some of 4215 VACATION LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 VACATION LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4215 VACATION LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 VACATION LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4215 VACATION LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4215 VACATION LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4215 VACATION LANE offers parking.
Does 4215 VACATION LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4215 VACATION LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 VACATION LANE have a pool?
No, 4215 VACATION LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4215 VACATION LANE have accessible units?
No, 4215 VACATION LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 VACATION LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4215 VACATION LANE has units with dishwashers.
