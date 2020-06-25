4108 Washington Blvd

Amenities
COMPLETELY renovated top to bottom townhome in Ballston-Virginia Square. 4 bedroom 3 full bath, and two half baths with one car garage and additional parking available! Two master bedrooms with ensuites and plenty of storage throughout! Two blocks from Ballston- MU Metro Station, walking distance to popular restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and Quincy Park. Easy access to highway 66.
Property Highlights:
-4 bedrooms
-3 full baths
-2 half baths
-One car garage
-Brand new carpet throughout
-New paint throughout
-Brand new kitchen appliances, cabinets, and countertops
-New kitchen floors
-New washer & dryer
-New light fixtures throughout
-One garage space and one off street parking space
AVAILABLE JUNE 26TH!!!!
RENTED UNFURNISHED
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5841076)