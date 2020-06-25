All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4108 Washington Blvd

4108 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4108 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY renovated top to bottom townhome in Ballston-Virginia Square. 4 bedroom 3 full bath, and two half baths with one car garage and additional parking available! Two master bedrooms with ensuites and plenty of storage throughout! Two blocks from Ballston- MU Metro Station, walking distance to popular restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and Quincy Park. Easy access to highway 66.

Property Highlights:
-4 bedrooms
-3 full baths
-2 half baths
-One car garage
-Brand new carpet throughout
-New paint throughout
-Brand new kitchen appliances, cabinets, and countertops
-New kitchen floors
-New washer & dryer
-New light fixtures throughout
-One garage space and one off street parking space

AVAILABLE JUNE 26TH!!!!
RENTED UNFURNISHED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

