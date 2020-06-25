4108 Washington Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated carpet

COMPLETELY renovated top to bottom townhome in Ballston-Virginia Square. 4 bedroom 3 full bath, and two half baths with one car garage and additional parking available! Two master bedrooms with ensuites and plenty of storage throughout! Two blocks from Ballston- MU Metro Station, walking distance to popular restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and Quincy Park. Easy access to highway 66.



Property Highlights:

-4 bedrooms

-3 full baths

-2 half baths

-One car garage

-Brand new carpet throughout

-New paint throughout

-Brand new kitchen appliances, cabinets, and countertops

-New kitchen floors

-New washer & dryer

-New light fixtures throughout

-One garage space and one off street parking space



AVAILABLE JUNE 26TH!!!!

RENTED UNFURNISHED



No Pets Allowed



