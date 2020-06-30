401 Adams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Why choose a Sojourn Home?



We are, at our core hospitality, catering our services to meet your unique needs and expectations. A Sojourn home is carefully curated, keeping in mind what makes you feel at home. Adams House is located in Arlington, Virginia. Interior features found here include hardwood floors, large dining and living areas, spacious closets, and an open kitchen with upgraded appliances.



Building amenities range from a fitness center, party room, extra storage rooms, a common laundry area, and a rooftop deck with views of the Washington skyline. Family friendly and fully furnished with upscale, designer furnishings. Hotel grade linens, Turkish bath towels and bamboo pillows make this a lush retreat in the mix of your hectic business travel.



I-66 and Route 29 are very close to Adams House, with both offering direct access to downtown DC via the Key Bridge. The Metro bus offers plenty of stops around the building and there are trails and walkways for bikers and pedestrians too. The closest Metro station is the Courthouse station which services the Orange and Silver Lines of the Washington Metro. Surrounding the station are several popular eateries and bars like Rays The Steaks, Summers Restaurant, Irelands Four Courts Restaurant, and Afghan Kabob House. Those looking for recreational entertainment can travel to nearby McCoy Park while Fort C.F. Smith Park is also close by.