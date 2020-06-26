3706 6TH ROAD N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New Price! Will also include lawn service! Arts & Crafts Bungalow in lovely Ashton Heights. Walk to metro and lots of restaurants and shops. 4BRs, 3.5BAs on 3 spacious levels with 9-ft ceilings. Gourmet Kitchen with large bar, cherry cabnets, honed granite & SS Jen Air appliances. Large family room next to kitchen with access to a screened in porch and a fully fenced backyard. Perfect for indoor or outdoor entertaining. HL: Master bedroom with en suite with high end finishes. Two bedrooms with a shared full bath with double sink. LL: 4th BR/office, Full bath, full light, recreation room w/French doors to back yard. Large laundry room with front load W/D and farmer's sink, lots of cabinets and counter space, and an extra refrigerator. Front porch is facing a quiet street and another perfect outdoor space for a cool summer night. One car detached garage. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Available immediately. Good credit only, pets are case by case, no smoking.