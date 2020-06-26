All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

3706 6TH ROAD N

3706 6th Road North · No Longer Available
Location

3706 6th Road North, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Price! Will also include lawn service! Arts & Crafts Bungalow in lovely Ashton Heights. Walk to metro and lots of restaurants and shops. 4BRs, 3.5BAs on 3 spacious levels with 9-ft ceilings. Gourmet Kitchen with large bar, cherry cabnets, honed granite & SS Jen Air appliances. Large family room next to kitchen with access to a screened in porch and a fully fenced backyard. Perfect for indoor or outdoor entertaining. HL: Master bedroom with en suite with high end finishes. Two bedrooms with a shared full bath with double sink. LL: 4th BR/office, Full bath, full light, recreation room w/French doors to back yard. Large laundry room with front load W/D and farmer's sink, lots of cabinets and counter space, and an extra refrigerator. Front porch is facing a quiet street and another perfect outdoor space for a cool summer night. One car detached garage. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Available immediately. Good credit only, pets are case by case, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 6TH ROAD N have any available units?
3706 6TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 6TH ROAD N have?
Some of 3706 6TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 6TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
3706 6TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 6TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 6TH ROAD N is pet friendly.
Does 3706 6TH ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 3706 6TH ROAD N offers parking.
Does 3706 6TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 6TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 6TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 3706 6TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 3706 6TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 3706 6TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 6TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 6TH ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
