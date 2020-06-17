All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3601 5TH ST S #512.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3601 5TH ST S #512
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

3601 5TH ST S #512

3601 5th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Alcova Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3601 5th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Secure Building in a great location. Large 1 bedroom is freshly Painted with brand new carpet. Two closets in bed room, one is a Large walk-in Closet, large hall closet. 2 Ceiling Fans, plus big Windows for tons of Natural Light. Amenities include an Outdoor Pool, Plenty of Parking, and on-site Laundry in building on level 1. Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants & Theaters, DC and Close To Rt 50, Columbia Pike, Metro, Washington Blvd. Open Parking, Outdoor Pool * . Sorry No pets or smoking in the unit. AVAILABLE NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 5TH ST S #512 have any available units?
3601 5TH ST S #512 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 5TH ST S #512 have?
Some of 3601 5TH ST S #512's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 5TH ST S #512 currently offering any rent specials?
3601 5TH ST S #512 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 5TH ST S #512 pet-friendly?
No, 3601 5TH ST S #512 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3601 5TH ST S #512 offer parking?
Yes, 3601 5TH ST S #512 offers parking.
Does 3601 5TH ST S #512 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 5TH ST S #512 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 5TH ST S #512 have a pool?
Yes, 3601 5TH ST S #512 has a pool.
Does 3601 5TH ST S #512 have accessible units?
No, 3601 5TH ST S #512 does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 5TH ST S #512 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 5TH ST S #512 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St
Arlington, VA 22202
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University