3601 5TH ST S #512

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Secure Building in a great location. Large 1 bedroom is freshly Painted with brand new carpet. Two closets in bed room, one is a Large walk-in Closet, large hall closet. 2 Ceiling Fans, plus big Windows for tons of Natural Light. Amenities include an Outdoor Pool, Plenty of Parking, and on-site Laundry in building on level 1. Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants & Theaters, DC and Close To Rt 50, Columbia Pike, Metro, Washington Blvd. Open Parking, Outdoor Pool * . Sorry No pets or smoking in the unit. AVAILABLE NOW.