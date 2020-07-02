3501 N VALLEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully restored Cape Cod in County Club Hills. Very large and open main level floor-plan with sunny Family Room off the Kitchen featuring vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Ready for immediate occupancy. Groups and multiple incomes considered. Master Bedroom with remodeled bath, great kitchen and appliances, refinished hardwood floors, two zone hvac, oversized two car garage with extra off street parking. Quiet neighborhood near parkland, major transportation routes, and great shopping.