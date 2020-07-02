All apartments in Arlington
Location

3501 North Valley Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully restored Cape Cod in County Club Hills. Very large and open main level floor-plan with sunny Family Room off the Kitchen featuring vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Ready for immediate occupancy. Groups and multiple incomes considered. Master Bedroom with remodeled bath, great kitchen and appliances, refinished hardwood floors, two zone hvac, oversized two car garage with extra off street parking. Quiet neighborhood near parkland, major transportation routes, and great shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 N VALLEY STREET have any available units?
3501 N VALLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 N VALLEY STREET have?
Some of 3501 N VALLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 N VALLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3501 N VALLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 N VALLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3501 N VALLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3501 N VALLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3501 N VALLEY STREET offers parking.
Does 3501 N VALLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 N VALLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 N VALLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 3501 N VALLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3501 N VALLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 3501 N VALLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 N VALLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 N VALLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.

