3351 S STAFFORD STREET

Amenities
Great opportunity to Rent Renovated Edgewood Model--Fresh Paint, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with new SS appliances. Close to parking space #444. Overlooks pleasant courtyard. Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball Court, Club House. Enjoy nearby shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I95 at Quaker Lane or King Street. No Pets Please. No Smoking in unit. Lower level den with Full Bath and Full Sized Washer & Dryer. Owner pays Condo Fee so included in Rent. Water & Sewer and Trash included in Rent. Tenant pays Electric, cable, etc. Nice Brick patio of kitchen. A quality renovation and great neighborhood.