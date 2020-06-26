All apartments in Arlington
3351 S STAFFORD STREET
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

3351 S STAFFORD STREET

3351 South Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3351 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
Great opportunity to Rent Renovated Edgewood Model--Fresh Paint, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with new SS appliances. Close to parking space #444. Overlooks pleasant courtyard. Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball Court, Club House. Enjoy nearby shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I95 at Quaker Lane or King Street. No Pets Please. No Smoking in unit. Lower level den with Full Bath and Full Sized Washer & Dryer. Owner pays Condo Fee so included in Rent. Water & Sewer and Trash included in Rent. Tenant pays Electric, cable, etc. Nice Brick patio of kitchen. A quality renovation and great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

