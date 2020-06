Amenities

patio / balcony parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice 3 bedroom apartment very near Clarendon Metro. 1st floor unit with modern kitchen. Best priced 3 bedroom unit in Clarendon. Main level apartment with sliding doors to back patio area. On site parking for two cars at no charge. Photos are from similar apartment in building. Rent is exclusive of gas and electric. Showings with 24 hours notice to existing tenants. Must bring MASK to enter apartment.