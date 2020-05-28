All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3272 South Utah Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3272 South Utah Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

3272 South Utah Street

3272 South Utah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3272 South Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming recently renovated three level condo with 2BR/2BA and a bonus room, located in a tree-lined street in Fairlington Commons. Open bright main level with a small fenced in backyard. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Living room and dining room have wood flooring. Two bedrooms and recently renovated full bath on the upper level. The basement has a family room and a bonus room that can be used as an additional room or den with a renovated full ensuite bath. Front loading new washer and dryer. Located in South Fairlington close to 395.

OPEN HOUSE: Feb 22 from 10am-1030am

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check for the application, applicants need to have a credit score 650 or more to qualify. Property will be managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm. KW Capital Properties 703 964 1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3272 South Utah Street have any available units?
3272 South Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3272 South Utah Street have?
Some of 3272 South Utah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3272 South Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
3272 South Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3272 South Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3272 South Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 3272 South Utah Street offer parking?
No, 3272 South Utah Street does not offer parking.
Does 3272 South Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3272 South Utah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3272 South Utah Street have a pool?
No, 3272 South Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 3272 South Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 3272 South Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3272 South Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3272 South Utah Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University