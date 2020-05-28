3272 South Utah Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming recently renovated three level condo with 2BR/2BA and a bonus room, located in a tree-lined street in Fairlington Commons. Open bright main level with a small fenced in backyard. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Living room and dining room have wood flooring. Two bedrooms and recently renovated full bath on the upper level. The basement has a family room and a bonus room that can be used as an additional room or den with a renovated full ensuite bath. Front loading new washer and dryer. Located in South Fairlington close to 395.



OPEN HOUSE: Feb 22 from 10am-1030am



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check for the application, applicants need to have a credit score 650 or more to qualify. Property will be managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

