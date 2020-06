Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

An application has been accepted. Spacious home in Penrose convenient to all good things Arlington. Recent (2019) upgrades include bathroom renovation, new floors, paint, and solar panels. This home has 3 bedrooms in the main part of the home and one very large bedroom in the back of the home. There is also a large bonus room that could be used as a workout area or office. There is a big yard and a nice front porch. Owners will provide lawn care. Available June 2, 2019.