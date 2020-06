Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher hot tub fireplace microwave refrigerator

Gorgeous 1bd 1ba open living feel. Den provides add'l bedroom, nursery, or room for an office. Grey laminate floors throughout. Large master suite with an add'l mirrored closet for TWICE the storage space. Italian tiles make the bathroom feel like a spa. Full size W/D. Walkable to Shirlington, public transportation, and minutes from DC. You can have it all!