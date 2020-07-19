2901-A S. Woodley St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Cozy 2 Bedroom Unit w/ Wood burning Fireplace! + bonus Community Pool. - No Move-in fee. Come home to this cozy tucked away large 2 bedroom unit that provides privacy and a nice community feel. Wake up to enjoy your morning coffee on outside patio. Large walk-in closet and double vanity sinks in bathroom. Washer and Dryer inside unit with large storage utility closet. Kitchen with pass through open to living room and dining room area. Two permit parking spaces come with this unit. Comcast and Verizon FIOS available for cable/internet choices. Blocks to 7-11, Shirlington Village and bike trail (W&OD).



(RLNE2384183)