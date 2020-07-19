All apartments in Arlington
2901-A S. Woodley St.

2901 S Woodley St · No Longer Available
Location

2901 S Woodley St, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bedroom Unit w/ Wood burning Fireplace! + bonus Community Pool. - No Move-in fee. Come home to this cozy tucked away large 2 bedroom unit that provides privacy and a nice community feel. Wake up to enjoy your morning coffee on outside patio. Large walk-in closet and double vanity sinks in bathroom. Washer and Dryer inside unit with large storage utility closet. Kitchen with pass through open to living room and dining room area. Two permit parking spaces come with this unit. Comcast and Verizon FIOS available for cable/internet choices. Blocks to 7-11, Shirlington Village and bike trail (W&OD).

(RLNE2384183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901-A S. Woodley St. have any available units?
2901-A S. Woodley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901-A S. Woodley St. have?
Some of 2901-A S. Woodley St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901-A S. Woodley St. currently offering any rent specials?
2901-A S. Woodley St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901-A S. Woodley St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901-A S. Woodley St. is pet friendly.
Does 2901-A S. Woodley St. offer parking?
Yes, 2901-A S. Woodley St. offers parking.
Does 2901-A S. Woodley St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901-A S. Woodley St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901-A S. Woodley St. have a pool?
Yes, 2901-A S. Woodley St. has a pool.
Does 2901-A S. Woodley St. have accessible units?
No, 2901-A S. Woodley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2901-A S. Woodley St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901-A S. Woodley St. has units with dishwashers.
