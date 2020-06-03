2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Renovated Lovely 2 Bd/1 Bath TH Arlington - Renters Warehouse presents this lovely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome in Arlington. Home boasts a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, open living area with a fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Two nice sized bedrooms. Sunny south facing balcony with view of community tennis courts. Unit is on the second floor. Washer and Dryer in the unit, Preferred lease term 1 year or longer. Easy access to I-395, Metro to Pentagon, Convenient to bike trail, Shirlington, Pentagon, Old Town. Tenant only pays electricity as utility. Central AC. Pets are case-by-case. $50 non-refundable App Fee, For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Sheila Scholl at 571-297-3635.



(RLNE5481476)