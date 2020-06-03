All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D

2812 South Wakefield Street · No Longer Available
Location

2812 South Wakefield Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Renovated Lovely 2 Bd/1 Bath TH Arlington - Renters Warehouse presents this lovely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome in Arlington. Home boasts a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, open living area with a fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Two nice sized bedrooms. Sunny south facing balcony with view of community tennis courts. Unit is on the second floor. Washer and Dryer in the unit, Preferred lease term 1 year or longer. Easy access to I-395, Metro to Pentagon, Convenient to bike trail, Shirlington, Pentagon, Old Town. Tenant only pays electricity as utility. Central AC. Pets are case-by-case. $50 non-refundable App Fee, For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Sheila Scholl at 571-297-3635.

(RLNE5481476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D have any available units?
2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D have?
Some of 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D offer parking?
No, 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D has a pool.
Does 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 S Wakefield St. Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
