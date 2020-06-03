All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
2748 S BUCHANAN STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:20 PM

2748 S BUCHANAN STREET

2748 South Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2748 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Lovely Clarendon model townhome with 2 bedrooms & den in sought after Fairlington Villages just around the corner from Shirlington. Beautiful hardwood floors, built-in shelves & shadow box molding. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with rec room & full bath. Freshly painted & ready for immediate occupancy! Wonderful community amenities include pool, tennis courts, tot lots & more. Great commuter location with ample parking, steps to bus stop & easy access to 395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET have any available units?
2748 S BUCHANAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET have?
Some of 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2748 S BUCHANAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET offers parking.
Does 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET has a pool.
Does 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2748 S BUCHANAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
