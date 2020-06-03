2748 S BUCHANAN STREET

Amenities
Lovely Clarendon model townhome with 2 bedrooms & den in sought after Fairlington Villages just around the corner from Shirlington. Beautiful hardwood floors, built-in shelves & shadow box molding. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with rec room & full bath. Freshly painted & ready for immediate occupancy! Wonderful community amenities include pool, tennis courts, tot lots & more. Great commuter location with ample parking, steps to bus stop & easy access to 395.