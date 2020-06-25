All apartments in Arlington
2631 South Walter Reed Drive, Unit A

2631 South Walter Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2631 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful garden apartment with patio. This amazing full of light 2BD/1BA with hardwood flooring in the main area, great kitchen space and washer and dryer in unit.Great location near many trails and parks. Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Nancy O'Neal 973 727 6451
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

