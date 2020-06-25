2631 South Walter Reed Drive, Unit A

Amenities
Beautiful garden apartment with patio. This amazing full of light 2BD/1BA with hardwood flooring in the main area, great kitchen space and washer and dryer in unit.Great location near many trails and parks. Pets case by case.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Nancy O'Neal 973 727 6451
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.
Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082