Amenities

walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

Come and enjoy the space in this lovely One Large bedroom, One Bath condo. Living Room has vaulted ceilings with a wood burning fireplace. Dining Room is bright and open to the Living area! Condo has fresh paint throughout! Kitchen is light and bright. Bedroom has a walk in closet. To apply online go to www.stackhousepm.com You can download last two paystubs, copy of drivers license, and fill out application. $50 per adult application fee