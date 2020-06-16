2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Incredible location!! Beautiful Charleston condo in the heart of Clarendon! This is a lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath floor plan with an enclosed balcony! Featuring hardwood floors, Living Room, Dining Room and wonderful Kitchen including Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite. The bathrooms have also been updated with Granite. Great Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Plus a Washer & Dryer in the unit! A garage space is also available for $80 per month. Only 1 block to Courthouse Metro! Near shopping, restaurants, easy access to commuter roads, and faces the more quiet side of the street. Just minutes from Washington D.C.. No pets. Verizon Fios and Xfinity ready! Don't miss this one! Apply here: https://tjbmanagementllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/