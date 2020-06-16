All apartments in Arlington
2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:12 PM

2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD

2400 Clarendon Boulevard · (703) 815-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Incredible location!! Beautiful Charleston condo in the heart of Clarendon! This is a lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath floor plan with an enclosed balcony! Featuring hardwood floors, Living Room, Dining Room and wonderful Kitchen including Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite. The bathrooms have also been updated with Granite. Great Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Plus a Washer & Dryer in the unit! A garage space is also available for $80 per month. Only 1 block to Courthouse Metro! Near shopping, restaurants, easy access to commuter roads, and faces the more quiet side of the street. Just minutes from Washington D.C.. No pets. Verizon Fios and Xfinity ready! Don't miss this one! Apply here: https://tjbmanagementllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have any available units?
2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 CLARENDON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
