2342 S QUEEN ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking sauna

Amazon Zip Code!! This beautiful 4 level, end unit townhome has it all from a rooftop deck over looking the Army Navy Country Club to it's very own elevator with over 4,000 square feet of finished living space. Hardwood floors throughout. Built-ins. A whole-house intercom, automated window coverings on the main and lower levels. Dual zoned HVAC. Gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. 3 bedrooms (all ensuite), including a top floor 400 square foot owner's suite with a mini-kitchen, sauna, and a sitting area with French Doors that open to the roof top deck, 2 additional half baths, and two propane fireplaces. Great lower level family room with full-size windows, a large wet bar, and French doors leading to a beautiful, private brick patio perfect for entertaining. Pets considered on a case-by-case scenario. $55 application fee per adult, first month's rent, $4,500 security deposit, and $500 pet deposit in certified funds only. No smoking. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com, select "For Rent", enter property address, and click on the "Apply Online" button.