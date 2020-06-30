All apartments in Arlington
2342 S QUEEN ST.
Last updated March 6 2020

2342 S QUEEN ST

2342 South Queen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2342 South Queen Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
sauna
Amazon Zip Code!! This beautiful 4 level, end unit townhome has it all from a rooftop deck over looking the Army Navy Country Club to it's very own elevator with over 4,000 square feet of finished living space. Hardwood floors throughout. Built-ins. A whole-house intercom, automated window coverings on the main and lower levels. Dual zoned HVAC. Gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. 3 bedrooms (all ensuite), including a top floor 400 square foot owner's suite with a mini-kitchen, sauna, and a sitting area with French Doors that open to the roof top deck, 2 additional half baths, and two propane fireplaces. Great lower level family room with full-size windows, a large wet bar, and French doors leading to a beautiful, private brick patio perfect for entertaining. Pets considered on a case-by-case scenario. $55 application fee per adult, first month's rent, $4,500 security deposit, and $500 pet deposit in certified funds only. No smoking. Apply online at www.longandfoster.com, select "For Rent", enter property address, and click on the "Apply Online" button.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2342 S QUEEN ST have any available units?
2342 S QUEEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 S QUEEN ST have?
Some of 2342 S QUEEN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 S QUEEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2342 S QUEEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 S QUEEN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2342 S QUEEN ST is pet friendly.
Does 2342 S QUEEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 2342 S QUEEN ST offers parking.
Does 2342 S QUEEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2342 S QUEEN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 S QUEEN ST have a pool?
No, 2342 S QUEEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2342 S QUEEN ST have accessible units?
No, 2342 S QUEEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 S QUEEN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2342 S QUEEN ST has units with dishwashers.

