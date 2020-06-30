2316 S QUINCY STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Bright and spacious 2 level townhouse overlooking beautiful woods. The townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2,5 bathrooms, large living room w/fireplace, large private balcony. Community pool! Located on a private community lot, close to Shirlington, Pentagon, I-395 and the many restaurants and shops in the area. Minutes to downtown DC and very close to the new Amazon HQ2, 2 blocks to W&OD biking/jogging trail! Privately tuck away.....you will love living here. **To apply please click link below. After applying please send PDF of Reports to Listing Agent. ******************Click link to apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/847752