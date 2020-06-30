All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

2316 S QUINCY STREET

2316 South Quincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

2316 South Quincy Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Bright and spacious 2 level townhouse overlooking beautiful woods. The townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2,5 bathrooms, large living room w/fireplace, large private balcony. Community pool! Located on a private community lot, close to Shirlington, Pentagon, I-395 and the many restaurants and shops in the area. Minutes to downtown DC and very close to the new Amazon HQ2, 2 blocks to W&OD biking/jogging trail! Privately tuck away.....you will love living here. **To apply please click link below. After applying please send PDF of Reports to Listing Agent. ******************Click link to apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/847752

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 S QUINCY STREET have any available units?
2316 S QUINCY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 S QUINCY STREET have?
Some of 2316 S QUINCY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 S QUINCY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2316 S QUINCY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 S QUINCY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2316 S QUINCY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2316 S QUINCY STREET offer parking?
No, 2316 S QUINCY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2316 S QUINCY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 S QUINCY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 S QUINCY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2316 S QUINCY STREET has a pool.
Does 2316 S QUINCY STREET have accessible units?
No, 2316 S QUINCY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 S QUINCY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 S QUINCY STREET has units with dishwashers.

