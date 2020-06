Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Cozy & Beautiful 2 Level Condo in Arlington. This spacious unit is minutes from the heart of Arlington! The condo offers, hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling fireplace, balcony, large eat in kitchen, updated bathrooms, newer carpet, full size washer and dryer Located conveniently 1.5 miles from Clarendon, within walking distance to Safeway and other small shops. 1 parking space included with guest parking! Trash and water also included.